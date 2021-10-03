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Timothy McVeigh Channeled by Karl Mollison 26 Sept 2021short
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65 views • October 03, 2021
After Oct 26, 2021 +/- you can see the entire video interview here
https://www.getwisdom.com/timothy-mcveigh-channeled-by-karl-mollison-26sept2021/
If you are a Supporter at Get Wisdom's website then you can watch this video right away.
The following is from https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/mcveigh-
convicted-for-oklahoma-city-bombing
www.history.comhistory.com
Timothy McVeigh convicted for Oklahoma City bombing
Timothy McVeigh, April 23, 1968 – June 11, 2001 a former U.S.
Army soldier, is convicted on 15 counts of murder and
conspiracy for his role in the 1995 terrorist bombing of the
Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
On April 19, 1995, just after 9 a.m., a massive truck bomb
exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. The
blast collapsed the north face of the nine-story building,
instantly killing more than 100 people and trapping dozens
more in the rubble. Emergency crews raced to Oklahoma City
from across the country, and when the rescue effort finally
ended two weeks later, the death toll stood at 168 people,
including 19 young children who were in the building’s day-
care center at the time of the blast.
On April 21, the massive manhunt for suspects in the worst
terrorist attack ever committed on U.S. soil resulted in the
capture of Timothy McVeigh, a 27-year-old former U.S. Army
soldier who matched an eyewitness description of a man seen
at the scene of the crime. On the same day, Terry Nichols,
an associate of McVeigh’s, surrendered at Herington, Kansas,
after learning that the police were looking for him. Both men
were found to be members of a radical right-wing survivalist
group based in Michigan, and on August 8, John Fortier, who
knew of McVeigh’s plan to bomb the federal building, agreed
to testify against McVeigh and Nichols in exchange for a r
educed sentence. Two days later, a grand jury indicted McVeigh
and Nichols on murder and conspiracy charges.
While still in his teens, Timothy McVeigh acquired a penchant
for guns and began honing survivalist skills he believed would
be necessary in the event of a Cold War showdown with the
Soviet Union. Lacking direction after high school, he enlisted
in the U.S. Army and proved a disciplined and meticulous
soldier. It was during this time that he befriended Terry
Nichols, a fellow soldier who, though 13 years his senior,
shared his survivalist interests.
In early 1991, McVeigh served in the Persian Gulf War and was
decorated with several medals for a brief combat mission.
Despite these honors, he was discharged from the army at the
end of the year, one of many casualties of the U.S. military
downsizing that came after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Perhaps also because of the end of the Cold War, McVeigh
shifted his ideology from a hatred of foreign communist
governments to a suspicion of the U.S. federal government,
especially as its new elected leader, Democrat Bill Clinton,
had successfully campaigned for the presidency on a platform
of gun control.
The August 1992 shoot-out between federal agents and survivalist
Randy Weaver at his cabin in Idaho, in which Weaver’s wife and
son were killed, followed by the April 19, 1993, inferno near
Waco, Texas, which killed some 80 Branch Davidians, deeply
radicalized McVeigh, Nichols, and their associates. In early
1995, Nichols and McVeigh planned an attack on the federal
building in Oklahoma City, which housed, among other federal
agencies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF)–
the agency that had launched the initial raid on the Branch D
avidian compound in 1993.
On April 19, 1995, the two-year anniversary of the disastrous
end to the Waco standoff, McVeigh parked a Ryder rental truck
loaded with a diesel-fuel-fertilizer bomb outside the Alfred P.
Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and fled. Minutes
later, the massive bomb exploded, killing 168 people.
On June 2, 1997, McVeigh was convicted on 15 counts of murder
and conspiracy, and on August 14, under the unanimous
recommendation of the jury, he was sentenced to die by lethal
injection. In December 2000, McVeigh asked a federal judge to
stop all appeals of his convictions and to set a date for his
execution by lethal injection at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre
Haute, Indiana. McVeigh’s execution, in June 2001, was the first
federal death penalty to be carried out since 1963.
Lightworker Healing Protocol https://www.getwisdom.com/about-the-lightworker-healing-protocol/ and we also teach the same protocol so you can do it yourself https://www.getwisdom.com/product/lightworker-healing-protocol-online-training-course/ You don't need to be healer or be psychic or have any special skills to learn this healing protocol. Karl Mollison explains the LHP https://youtu.be/NKdPRYLOxbA and then a very recent interview where I discuss the background of GetWIsdom.com https://youtu.be/jX2OLzCqD0Q
https://www.getwisdom.com/timothy-mcveigh-channeled-by-karl-mollison-26sept2021/
If you are a Supporter at Get Wisdom's website then you can watch this video right away.
The following is from https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/mcveigh-
convicted-for-oklahoma-city-bombing
www.history.comhistory.com
Timothy McVeigh convicted for Oklahoma City bombing
Timothy McVeigh, April 23, 1968 – June 11, 2001 a former U.S.
Army soldier, is convicted on 15 counts of murder and
conspiracy for his role in the 1995 terrorist bombing of the
Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
On April 19, 1995, just after 9 a.m., a massive truck bomb
exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. The
blast collapsed the north face of the nine-story building,
instantly killing more than 100 people and trapping dozens
more in the rubble. Emergency crews raced to Oklahoma City
from across the country, and when the rescue effort finally
ended two weeks later, the death toll stood at 168 people,
including 19 young children who were in the building’s day-
care center at the time of the blast.
On April 21, the massive manhunt for suspects in the worst
terrorist attack ever committed on U.S. soil resulted in the
capture of Timothy McVeigh, a 27-year-old former U.S. Army
soldier who matched an eyewitness description of a man seen
at the scene of the crime. On the same day, Terry Nichols,
an associate of McVeigh’s, surrendered at Herington, Kansas,
after learning that the police were looking for him. Both men
were found to be members of a radical right-wing survivalist
group based in Michigan, and on August 8, John Fortier, who
knew of McVeigh’s plan to bomb the federal building, agreed
to testify against McVeigh and Nichols in exchange for a r
educed sentence. Two days later, a grand jury indicted McVeigh
and Nichols on murder and conspiracy charges.
While still in his teens, Timothy McVeigh acquired a penchant
for guns and began honing survivalist skills he believed would
be necessary in the event of a Cold War showdown with the
Soviet Union. Lacking direction after high school, he enlisted
in the U.S. Army and proved a disciplined and meticulous
soldier. It was during this time that he befriended Terry
Nichols, a fellow soldier who, though 13 years his senior,
shared his survivalist interests.
In early 1991, McVeigh served in the Persian Gulf War and was
decorated with several medals for a brief combat mission.
Despite these honors, he was discharged from the army at the
end of the year, one of many casualties of the U.S. military
downsizing that came after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Perhaps also because of the end of the Cold War, McVeigh
shifted his ideology from a hatred of foreign communist
governments to a suspicion of the U.S. federal government,
especially as its new elected leader, Democrat Bill Clinton,
had successfully campaigned for the presidency on a platform
of gun control.
The August 1992 shoot-out between federal agents and survivalist
Randy Weaver at his cabin in Idaho, in which Weaver’s wife and
son were killed, followed by the April 19, 1993, inferno near
Waco, Texas, which killed some 80 Branch Davidians, deeply
radicalized McVeigh, Nichols, and their associates. In early
1995, Nichols and McVeigh planned an attack on the federal
building in Oklahoma City, which housed, among other federal
agencies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF)–
the agency that had launched the initial raid on the Branch D
avidian compound in 1993.
On April 19, 1995, the two-year anniversary of the disastrous
end to the Waco standoff, McVeigh parked a Ryder rental truck
loaded with a diesel-fuel-fertilizer bomb outside the Alfred P.
Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and fled. Minutes
later, the massive bomb exploded, killing 168 people.
On June 2, 1997, McVeigh was convicted on 15 counts of murder
and conspiracy, and on August 14, under the unanimous
recommendation of the jury, he was sentenced to die by lethal
injection. In December 2000, McVeigh asked a federal judge to
stop all appeals of his convictions and to set a date for his
execution by lethal injection at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre
Haute, Indiana. McVeigh’s execution, in June 2001, was the first
federal death penalty to be carried out since 1963.
Lightworker Healing Protocol https://www.getwisdom.com/about-the-lightworker-healing-protocol/ and we also teach the same protocol so you can do it yourself https://www.getwisdom.com/product/lightworker-healing-protocol-online-training-course/ You don't need to be healer or be psychic or have any special skills to learn this healing protocol. Karl Mollison explains the LHP https://youtu.be/NKdPRYLOxbA and then a very recent interview where I discuss the background of GetWIsdom.com https://youtu.be/jX2OLzCqD0Q
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