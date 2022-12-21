Create New Account
Chuck Missler - Beyond Newton
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
An understanding of the reality in which we live can only be accomplished with a thorough understanding of God's Word. Every discipline of science is coming "full circle" back to what the Bible has said all along. This collection of studies includes:

Beyond Time and Space The startling discovery of modern science is that our physical universe is actually finite.
Beyond Coincidence  The slightest change in any one of many variables prevents life.
Beyond Perception The implication of quantum mechanics is frightening to secular scientists.
Beyond Newton The interaction of the heavenly bodies cannot be explained by gravity.
