Chuck Missler - Beyond Newton
An understanding of the reality in which we live can only be accomplished with a thorough understanding of God's Word. Every discipline of science is coming "full circle" back to what the Bible has said all along. This collection of studies includes:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.