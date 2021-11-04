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Deceitful Workers - The Christian Illuminati (Part 1) - Jeremiah Cohen (mirror) 7772666
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114 views • November 04, 2021
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In part 1 and part 2 of this series, Jeremiah Cohen points out the truth that many many so-called "Christian" music "artists" are very likely not what they want you and your children believe they are.
Now they actually think they are being sneaky and that you won't catch on to them, but not in my family, if you pay attention to the material and have read the books that I recommended in the past, then you too already know what this guy is saying is sadly true.
If you think just because they call themselves "Christian" that their music and beliefs line-up, then you are in for a huge surprise when you see who these people are in these videos.
"13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. 14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works." 2 Corinthians 11:13-15
Ephesians 5:11 "And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them."
P.S. I'm not calling any of you out by exposing this, as some of you who know me personally know, I too celebrated many of these people along with you at one time. It's time that we all come out of Babylon and properly expose those who are trying to deceive us.
7772666
B r i g h t e o n -> https://bit.ly/3GA3bYO
B i t c h u t e -> https://bit.ly/3GyT32p
O d y s e e -> https://bit.ly/3Cwknfo
R u m b l e -> https://bit.ly/3Bu4sge
U g e t u b e -> https://bit.ly/3pQivKQ
In part 1 and part 2 of this series, Jeremiah Cohen points out the truth that many many so-called "Christian" music "artists" are very likely not what they want you and your children believe they are.
Now they actually think they are being sneaky and that you won't catch on to them, but not in my family, if you pay attention to the material and have read the books that I recommended in the past, then you too already know what this guy is saying is sadly true.
If you think just because they call themselves "Christian" that their music and beliefs line-up, then you are in for a huge surprise when you see who these people are in these videos.
"13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. 14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works." 2 Corinthians 11:13-15
Ephesians 5:11 "And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them."
P.S. I'm not calling any of you out by exposing this, as some of you who know me personally know, I too celebrated many of these people along with you at one time. It's time that we all come out of Babylon and properly expose those who are trying to deceive us.
7772666
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