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WHAT IF...
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42 views • February 16, 2020
What if arriving passengers were handed convincing photographic evidence that the aircraft from which they just disembarked had sprayed possibly highly toxic chemicals on people and animals over which they just flew.
We are not helpless victims of atmospheric aerosol injection programs. I have put together a downloadable “Geoengineering Science Project” for kids and adults. Download at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/download/GeoengineeringProject.zip
We are not helpless victims of atmospheric aerosol injection programs. I have put together a downloadable “Geoengineering Science Project” for kids and adults. Download at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/download/GeoengineeringProject.zip
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