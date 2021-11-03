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Ice Age Farmer: Lancet's 'Great Transition' for 'Planetary Health' (EAT ZE BUGS) [02.11.2021]
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93 views • November 03, 2021
The Lancet has declared that now is the time for a 'Great Transition' of society to focus on 'Planetary Health.' Prince Charles ALSO calling for a "fundamental transition" at COP26. But what is this "Great Transition," or "Planetary Health?" And what does it have to do with food freedom? Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/02/lancets-great-transition-for-planetary-health-eat-ze-bugs/
eat ze bugs:
YOU VILL EAT ZE BUGS - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKCgmgPXR9c
The Great Reset - Klaus Schwab Borg - Know Your Meme - You will eat ze bugs
https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/2010759-the-great-reset
16. aug. 2021 — You vill eat ze bugs, you vill live in ze pod, you will fuck the independent Wamen, and you vill be happy.
https://www.reddit.com/r/4chan/comments/p5rxj9/you_vill_eat_ze_bugs_you_vill_live_in_ze_pod_you/
ice.age.farmer
36163 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLSmeLShakL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/02/lancets-great-transition-for-planetary-health-eat-ze-bugs/
eat ze bugs:
YOU VILL EAT ZE BUGS - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKCgmgPXR9c
The Great Reset - Klaus Schwab Borg - Know Your Meme - You will eat ze bugs
https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/2010759-the-great-reset
16. aug. 2021 — You vill eat ze bugs, you vill live in ze pod, you will fuck the independent Wamen, and you vill be happy.
https://www.reddit.com/r/4chan/comments/p5rxj9/you_vill_eat_ze_bugs_you_vill_live_in_ze_pod_you/
ice.age.farmer
36163 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLSmeLShakL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
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