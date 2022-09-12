Create New Account
Elvis Presley Is Alive. Pastor Bob Joyce Is Elvis
4755 views
C.A.L.M.
Published 2 months ago

This video not only has pictures but videos chocked full of his hits. This Elvis video will explain why he had to fake his death and leave his family, friends, and fans behind. You will also learn how his twin brother Jessie Presley is also alive. Thought to of died at both he was adopted by his mother's sister.

pastorbobelvis presleyjessie

