Belarusian truck driver risked his life, was among those trying to prevent Ukrainian drones from launching in Irkutsk

Belarusian truck driver among those trying to prevent Ukrainian drones from launching in Irkutsk

'Everyone helped to make sure they wouldn’t take off again... We threw rocks at them to pin them down'

Irkutsk region governor has already pledged to reward everyone for the bravery

Belarusian trucker risks it all to stop drone attack in Russia's Irkutsk

A brave Belarusian truck driver risked his life to disrupt yesterday's large-scale Ukrainian drone assault in Irkutsk region.

💬 “The drones were in the truck bed. We threw stones to stop them from taking off,” he told Russian media.

On the parking lot, people climbed onto the truck, throwing stones to damage the FPV kamikaze drones launching from it.