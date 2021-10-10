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EP 132: Live to Win, Dare to Fail! Talking Metallica with Sean Gorman
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14 views • October 10, 2021
This week, we get right into the conversation when we are joined by our good buddy, Sean Gorman of The Post Empire Podcast, to talk about one of the greatest bands of all time, Metallica. We talk about the first times we heard the band, seeing them live, the "One" music video, favorite songs, and dealing with the popularity that the "Black Album" brought to the band. Sean also shares his experience at Woodstock '99 and so much more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast.
Episode Links:
Metallica - One (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw
Metallica - Enter Sandman (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD-E-LDc384
Metallica - Live at Woodstock '99 (Full Concert): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u07XlfdRVFc
Check out Sean's excellent The Post Empire Podcast here: https://gorman316.podbean.com/
Find Sean Gorman on Social Media:
Twitter: @SeanGorman777
Instagram: seangorman
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCht
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Metallica - One (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw
Metallica - Enter Sandman (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD-E-LDc384
Metallica - Live at Woodstock '99 (Full Concert): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u07XlfdRVFc
Check out Sean's excellent The Post Empire Podcast here: https://gorman316.podbean.com/
Find Sean Gorman on Social Media:
Twitter: @SeanGorman777
Instagram: seangorman
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCht
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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