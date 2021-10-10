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EP 132: Live to Win, Dare to Fail! Talking Metallica with Sean Gorman
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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14 views • October 10, 2021
This week, we get right into the conversation when we are joined by our good buddy, Sean Gorman of The Post Empire Podcast, to talk about one of the greatest bands of all time, Metallica. We talk about the first times we heard the band, seeing them live, the "One" music video, favorite songs, and dealing with the popularity that the "Black Album" brought to the band. Sean also shares his experience at Woodstock '99 and so much more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast.

Episode Links:

Metallica - One (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw

Metallica - Enter Sandman (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD-E-LDc384

Metallica - Live at Woodstock '99 (Full Concert): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u07XlfdRVFc

Check out Sean's excellent The Post Empire Podcast here: https://gorman316.podbean.com/

Find Sean Gorman on Social Media:

Twitter: @SeanGorman777

Instagram: seangorman

Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCht
@_MoniqueGisele_

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metallicahomewrecker podcastsean gormanmetal up your podcastwoodstock 99
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