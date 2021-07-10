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CovidHoax – Midazolam, Morphine & Mass Murder By Government Policy
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231 views • July 10, 2021
This short video is a devastating microcosm of emerging
evidence that over 65's in the UK (and in MANY other countries
worldwide) were targeted for 'a good death' by lethal injections of Midazolam and Morphine, thereby creating the illusion that Britain was in the grip of a viral pandemic.
Footage from the House of Commons Health and Social Care
Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry is published under Fair Use and
Fair Dealing doctrines, for the purposes of providing
commentary and educating the public.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kvJgAMDeWg
evidence that over 65's in the UK (and in MANY other countries
worldwide) were targeted for 'a good death' by lethal injections of Midazolam and Morphine, thereby creating the illusion that Britain was in the grip of a viral pandemic.
Footage from the House of Commons Health and Social Care
Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry is published under Fair Use and
Fair Dealing doctrines, for the purposes of providing
commentary and educating the public.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kvJgAMDeWg
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