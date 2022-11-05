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Abundant Health 09 The Frontal Lobe. Reason, Intellect, Judgment, Will. Barbara O'Neill
The year 2005. Providing a background to the component parts of the brain, Barbara O'Neill shares information about habits and substances that compromise the noble function of the frontal lobe. She also explains how brainwashing and propaganda bypasses the frontal lobe.
Subjects include: - Walnuts, neurotoxic substances, mercury, biological dentist, adrenal, cortisol, insulin, caffeine, neuro transmitters, dopamine, acetylcholine, adenosine, fetal alcohol syndrome, tobacco, carbon monoxide, mind altering drugs, meat, dehydration, overeating . . .
Proverbs 26:2
2 As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying,
so the curse causeless shall not come.