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Justin Bieber's reptilian lizard eyes
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431 views • August 15, 2021
This is JB from 1/23/14. The reptilian eyes are spread far and wide. David Icke is right. Reptilians run this matrix we are all living in. It is like the Avatar movie but in reverse. LOVE IS THE ANSWER. Only GOD can save us. Jesus is LORD!
BTC: 3QZ2y6mZ8CS7ZuYy6m5q1Sgo3N2D6yuRnp
infowars.com
BTC: 3QZ2y6mZ8CS7ZuYy6m5q1Sgo3N2D6yuRnp
infowars.com
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