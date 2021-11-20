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Human History is manipulated, Gods History is true, Door for repentance is closing
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158 views • November 20, 2021
Prophetic word received November the 19th 2021 around 7:30 during worship.
It speaks about man-made history books that are manipulated
But God's history will remain forever, no matter how men tries to twist and turn it.
The door for repentance of the people in high places are going to close and then they will never be able to repent anymore
Sorry, there was a mistake in my writing and so my reading - it is not King Shlomo but King Shaul
I will correct it in the pdf as soon as possible
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-19-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-19-human-history-vs-gods-history/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about man-made history books that are manipulated
But God's history will remain forever, no matter how men tries to twist and turn it.
The door for repentance of the people in high places are going to close and then they will never be able to repent anymore
Sorry, there was a mistake in my writing and so my reading - it is not King Shlomo but King Shaul
I will correct it in the pdf as soon as possible
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-19-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-19-human-history-vs-gods-history/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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