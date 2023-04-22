Genocide of the Psychopaths

Longtime whistleblower Dr Rima Laibow joins Alex Jones to talk about the genocidal COVID hoax, which has been decades in the making. 90% of the "useless eaters" are to be eliminated one way or another by the psychopathic Globalist "elites". What can we do about it? Our strength is in our numbers. Must see video...

The War On Humanity

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023

The Dangers of Vaccines

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022

Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022























