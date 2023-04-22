Create New Account
Genocide of the Psychopaths
Thomas Smith
Published Yesterday |

Longtime whistleblower Dr Rima Laibow joins Alex Jones to talk about the genocidal COVID hoax, which has been decades in the making. 90% of the "useless eaters" are to be eliminated one way or another by the psychopathic Globalist "elites". What can we do about it? Our strength is in our numbers. Must see video...

The War On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023

The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022

Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022









Keywords
genociderockefelleragenda 21agenda 2030eugenicistsinformed consentpsychopathscovid hoaxpoison vaxpredatory philantrophy

