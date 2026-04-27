Iran Minecraft-style debut 'NEW JESUS' cinematic music video

Our debut cinematic music video is LIVE. Turn the volume up and meet your NEW JESUS. 🎬🔊

@gandocraft

Iran’s AI videos turn to Minecraft to roast Trump

The new music video made by the GANDOCRAFT team portrays Trump as the devil himself, with the new slogan being “Make Satan Great Again.”

The viral clip highlights that there’s nothing Christ-like about the president – surrounded by demons, war, and blood money.