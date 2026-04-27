Iran Minecraft-style debut 'NEW JESUS' cinematic music video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our debut cinematic music video is LIVE. Turn the volume up and meet your NEW JESUS. 🎬🔊
@gandocraft
Iran’s AI videos turn to Minecraft to roast Trump
The new music video made by the GANDOCRAFT team portrays Trump as the devil himself, with the new slogan being “Make Satan Great Again.”
The viral clip highlights that there’s nothing Christ-like about the president – surrounded by demons, war, and blood money.