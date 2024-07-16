Biden tries to justify his saying put Trump in the 'Bullseye', said a week before the assassination attempt on Trump

Biden justified himself for the words he said a week before the assassination attempt on Trump.

He said that "it's time to put Trump in a bullseye." That is, in other words, to take aim.

Biden said on NBC that the phrase meant “focus on Trump.”

"I meant, focus on him. Focus on what he does, focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told in the debate," Biden explained.

Adding:

Elon Musk intends to allocate $45 million a month to support Trump's election campaign, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

The money will go to America PAC, which was created in June to support Trump and has already hired hundreds of people to register voters, persuade them to vote early, and request mail-in ballots in swing states.

Among the committee's sponsors are other large businesses: Palantir Technologies, entrepreneurs twin brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, former US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband Joe Craft, CEO of the coal mining company Alliance Resource Partners.