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Dr Tom Cowan - "Vaccines are Genetically Engineered Bio-Weapons" - The FLAWS OF VIRAL THEORY
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305 views • February 27, 2021
So why are there so many doctors and so-called "scientists" who are still in the dark?
This quote says it all:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” ― Upton Sinclair
This quote says it all:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” ― Upton Sinclair
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