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The DPR said that a Ukrainian Shell that hit a Residential High-Rise building in Donetsk was fired from the Uragan MLRS, another shell fell near the school. 033022
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100 views • March 30, 2022
This was transcribed from Russian description as follows:
The DPR said that a Ukrainian Shell that hit a Residential High-Rise building in Donetsk was fired from the Uragan MLRS, another shell fell near the school.
The DPR said that a Ukrainian Shell that hit a Residential High-Rise building in Donetsk was fired from the Uragan MLRS, another shell fell near the school.
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