Turkey Earthquake a Deliberate HARRP Attack

Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici speaking in the Parliament on the uses of HAARP technology in Turkey. Lovanovici lambasted globalists for their role in a genocidal plot utilizing the “alleged pandemic” and COVID death jabs.
She also blamed the West for using “geological weapons” to cause an earthquake in Turkey.
SHE REVEALS MANY INTERESTING FACTS.
