Secret #1 to Become a Holistic Healer

The reason I called them “secrets” is not because they’re unknown to everyone, but because they are ignored, even though they are so extremely important. Why are they ignored? Because if medical professionals understood how significant these things were, they would put the pharmaceutical industry, also known as Big Pharma, out of business. And of course, corporate-controlled Big Pharma could never have that, as it would cut into their profits. (The love of money is the root of pure evil..) The vision of Arukah Holistic Life Academy is to pave the way for our future, as Thomas Edison envisioned, where “The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” This is why it’s important for us to teach these “secrets.” In case you haven't downloaded the checklist for "The 8 Secrets to Becoming a Holistic Healer," here is the link: https://arukah.com/free So let’s get started. Here’s secret #1. To become an effective holistic healer, you have to learn WHO the TOP holistic healers are TODAY and in recent history. There’s a problem with most medical schools, nutrition schools, health coaching schools, nutrition schools and herbalism schools, etc.Which is that they are NOT teaching people from the wisdom and experience of the top holistic healers. What do they teach instead? What’s normal, conventional, what’s outdated, and what’s regulated by Big Pharma, and what’s fed to us through propaganda media. Why do they teach this? Because that’s what’s popular, that’s what’s accepted, and approved. In contrast, the TOP healers of our day are jailed, kicked out of the country, threatened, banned on the internet, etc.. Why? Again, because they betray Big Pharma, and when you have a lot of money like these pharmaceutical corporations have, it can buy a lot of influence. One of the herbalists whose work our students learn from has an amazing herbal formula. It has helped me and thousands more, heal from cavities and remineralize our teeth, relieve sciatica and back pain, stabilize heart palpitations, heal varicose veins, bleeding gums, and so much more. All from ONE formula. And he has many more wonderful formulas that can do things like help people avoid high blood pressure meds, and even prevent and stop heart attacks. The problem is, his original formula is no longer published publicly, because one of the ingredients in it was put through a smear campaign. False, unwarranted “warnings” were given for one of the herbs, and because of this, the organization that he founded has changed his official formula. But the ingredient they replaced was one of the most important ingredients in the formula. Without this ingredient, the formula is extremely weak and virtually powerless. This story is not unique to this one herbalist. This is unfortunately the fate of many herbalists, but especially the ones who had the biggest healing impact in the world. So of course, this great herbalist’s work is not taught at about 99% of the schools out there that are supposed to be teaching people how to become healers. Another amazing healer whose work our students learn from is a holistic doctor, an osteopathic physician, and he has blasted the trumpet to warn the world of the greatest dangers that threaten our health and healing today. Because of this, he has been banned on YouTube, blocked on social media, and scrubbed from Google’s search results. Even the Biden administration has issued official warnings against him. Why? Because he’s a truth-teller. And Big Pharma is one of the biggest lobbyists in congress. We teach from THESE types of healers. The healers that dare to heal despite the power and influence of Big Pharma. The healers whose methods were so powerful that people in government have conspired to make sure their formulas are hidden from the public. And this is why this is one of our “secrets” at Arukah.com, or shall I say one of our “secret weapons.” You’ve probably heard the saying, “It’s not what you know, it’s WHO you know.” Well, that’s absolutely true for this situation. If you don’t know WHO the top healers are, you’re going to be learning just to get a certificate or degree or title, etc. You’re not going to be learning how to truly heal people. ​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind, body, and spirit. May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.Show less



