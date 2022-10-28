Create New Account
Government Data Shows Bodies of Dead Babies and Children Piling Up
The New American
Published a month ago |

They can't hide the body count. They will just pretend the data doesn't exist and censor the truth hoping the masses never wake up. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

InfoWars.com - New Vaccine Data Shows Alarming Number Of Stillbirths And Miscarriages Caused By Covid Shot

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=635af182e16fe33477b8250a


The Exposé - Why have Deaths among Children across Europe increased by 755% since the EMA approved the COVID Vaccine for Kids?

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/26/deaths-children-europe-9x-increase-covid-vaccination/


The Exposé - COVID Vaccinated Young Adults are 92% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Young Adults according to UK Government

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/26/covid-vaccinated-young-adults-more-likely-die/



For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


