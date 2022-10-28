Government Data Shows Bodies of Dead Babies and Children Piling Up

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They can't hide the body count. They will just pretend the data doesn't exist and censor the truth hoping the masses never wake up.
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Video Sources:
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=635af182e16fe33477b8250a
https://expose-news.com/2022/10/26/deaths-children-europe-9x-increase-covid-vaccination/
https://expose-news.com/2022/10/26/covid-vaccinated-young-adults-more-likely-die/
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