Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Fruit of AI Part 2: God Of The Old Testament
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
56 Subscribers
20 views
Published Monday

This is the second part of a series on the God of the Old Testament. Please watch the first video, (The Fruit of AI).


One of the stories Satanists use to argue that the "God of the Old Testament" is cruel. For example there is more to the Abraham and Isaac story than is usually considered? Can such a story really be reconciled with the concept of God as a loving Father? Or are the God of the Old Testament and the God of the New Testament two different gods?

Keywords
fathergodlovehatecruel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket