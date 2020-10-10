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KNOW YOUR MUSHROOMS [2008] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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111 views • October 10, 2020
Follow uber myco visionaries GARY LINCOFF and LARRY EVANS on a hunt for wild mushrooms and delve into the deeper cultural experiences attached to the mysterious fungi. Gathering and Foraging is a survival skill that many humans have lost in the past 50 years or so. Anywhere in the world where you have moderate to heavy rainfalls, you will have an abundance of mushrooms and fungi. They are great for eating, all you need to learn is where they grow, and which ones are safe to eat. There are also around 480 species with medicinal properties, and a handful of species with mind opening, psychedelic attributes. This a fun and educational video that most viewers enjoy and even learn a little knowledge. It was filmed in and around the 27th Annual TELLURIDE MUSHROOM FESTIVAL in Telluride, Colorado back in 2007.
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Complete Mushroom Hunter: an Illustrated Guide to Finding, Harvesting, and Enjoying Wild Mushrooms [2011] - Gary Lincoff (Ebook)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3691625/96f1a9
The Joy of Foraging: Gary Lincoff's Illustrated Guide to Finding, Harvesting, and Enjoying a World of Wild Food [2012] - Gary Lincoff (Ebook)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2707468/dde41a
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
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[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Complete Mushroom Hunter: an Illustrated Guide to Finding, Harvesting, and Enjoying Wild Mushrooms [2011] - Gary Lincoff (Ebook)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3691625/96f1a9
The Joy of Foraging: Gary Lincoff's Illustrated Guide to Finding, Harvesting, and Enjoying a World of Wild Food [2012] - Gary Lincoff (Ebook)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2707468/dde41a
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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