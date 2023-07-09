Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DUMBED DOWN & INDOCTRINATED DAVE vs GLEASON FLAT EARTH MAP
channel image
LFRYARTGUY
9 Subscribers
103 views
Published Yesterday

>> a FLAT OUT TRUTH original "Dumbed Down DAVE Debunked" videoFAKE professor Dave FAILS miserably with his #1 challenge to the Flat Earth community.

>FYI> all the other 9 challenges also FAILED.

---------------------------------------------------------

> visit my Amazon online store <

LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique

- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals

Keywords
flat earthrealityelectricgeocentric

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket