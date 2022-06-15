0615-2022--LYNN'S REPORT FROM HER FLOODED NEIGHBORHOOD IN RED LODGE MONTANA NORTH OF YELLOWSTONE

Lynn discusses the June 12th flooding in her neighborhood in Red Lodge, Montana, one of the summer scenic gateways to Yellowstone National Park. On the day before the flooding Lynn posted a video, ‘Do Plasma Energies Provide Protection Around You and Your Property? Wow, was that prophetic. Rock Creek, 2 blocks from where she lives flooded most of her side of town. Find out what happened and see some photos that she shares.

The link below shows many scenes from Red Lodge. Look for one with a green ‘gingerbread’ house with white trim and a white picket fence on the corner; it’s a block away from Lynn



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10917729/Montana-Gov-declares-statewide-emergency-unprecedented-Yellowstone-floods-leave-dozens-trapped.html





Lynn’s video from June 12th and whether there are protective qualities to plasma energies:

https://www.brighteon.com/ab6946ec-b7db-4146-8f6d-8549aca312fa:





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