Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The RESTRICT Act is the final TYRANNY nail in the coffin of the crumbling republic
7284 views
channel image
Health Ranger Report
Published 17 hours ago |

Mini-documentary from Mike Adams explains the horrifying dangers of the RESTRICT Act now being pushed to criminalize free speech in America. The government could use this act to seize websites of alt media, imprison anyone who disagrees with the regime and even burn down Christian churches, Waco-style, if they refuse to bow down to the LGBT agenda. The RESTRICT Act is pure tyranny and pure evil. Make sure your representatives know to OPPOSE it at every level.

Keywords
free speechmike adamsfreedomlibertyfirst amendmentgovernmenttyrannyoppressionstudiooutragerestrict act

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket