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German Ministry of Interior report calls covid a "Global false alarm."
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291 views • February 14, 2021
A report entitled "Analysis of the Crisis Management" drawn up by a panel appointed by the German Ministry of Interior did not mince words when they said "The danger is obviously no greater than that of many other viruses. There is no evidence that this was more than a false alarm."
If you have been following me you know this is all nonsense, from the beginning. Occasionally it is nice to hear it from their own mouths.
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=227557
If you have been following me you know this is all nonsense, from the beginning. Occasionally it is nice to hear it from their own mouths.
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=227557
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