Your Conversation With Jesus? It Would Have Been Spoken In Greek

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Reconnecting with your true Christian heritage starts with language, context and facts. And for the last 1,600 years you've been fed a thin gruel indeed of all three. In today's episode we open up the spiritual menu and order in a second language that should come to you pretty easily.
Hellenization: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helleni... Why Study the Koine Greek Language with Peter Watts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmHvn... I Corinthians reading in Greek https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzYeB... First Bible 'vindicated' after Vatican release shows Epistles based on Marcionite scripture https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-... 1st century uncial Greek fonts http://individual.utoronto.ca/atloder... Song of Seikilos - Oldest complete musical composition https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIFcI... Koine Greek Utilities https://www.koinegreek.com/greek-audi... The Oldest Inscription Bearing Jesus' Name (and why you never heard of it)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8dFJ...
FirstNews Video Headlines https://www.news.firstbiblenetwork.com The Very First Bible https://www.theveryfirstbible.org Marcionite Christian Church https://www.marcionitechurch.org Episodes in podcast format: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBN... FBN Bookstore: https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible FBN FirstNews: https://news.firstbiblenetwork.com