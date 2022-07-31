Your Conversation With Jesus? It Would Have Been Spoken In Greek

Reconnecting with your true Christian heritage starts with language, context and facts. And for the last 1,600 years you've been fed a thin gruel indeed of all three. In today's episode we open up the spiritual menu and order in a second language that should come to you pretty easily.

Hellenization: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helleni... Why Study the Koine Greek Language with Peter Watts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmHvn... I Corinthians reading in Greek https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzYeB... First Bible 'vindicated' after Vatican release shows Epistles based on Marcionite scripture https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-... 1st century uncial Greek fonts http://individual.utoronto.ca/atloder... Song of Seikilos - Oldest complete musical composition https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIFcI... Koine Greek Utilities https://www.koinegreek.com/greek-audi... The Oldest Inscription Bearing Jesus' Name (and why you never heard of it)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8dFJ...

FirstNews Video Headlines https://www.news.firstbiblenetwork.com The Very First Bible https://www.theveryfirstbible.org Marcionite Christian Church https://www.marcionitechurch.org Episodes in podcast format: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBN... FBN Bookstore: https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible FBN FirstNews: https://news.firstbiblenetwork.com