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ΚΑΤΟΙΚΟΣ ΜΟΡΙΑΣ ξεκινά εμφύλιος με τα ΜΑΤ άρχισαν πλιάτσικο μαζεύουν σίδερα οργανωμένα | 11/9/2020
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38 views • September 11, 2020
Η κυβέρνηση στέλνει πάλι τα ΜΑΤ στη Λέσβο για να χτυπήσουν τους ντόπιους και να ξεκινήσει η τεράστια "κλειστή" δομή. Θα αντισταθούμε λένε οι κάτοικοι που έχουν απεναντί τους και τους λαθρομετανάστες που μαζεύουν όπλα και τα ΜΑΤ που ήδη βανδάλισαν τις περιουσίες τους κατά την προηγούμενη τους αποχώρηση.
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