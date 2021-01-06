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Proof that President Trump was ahead in Michigan on Election Night, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11:10 p.m. Mountain Time (Video 2 of 4)
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151 views • January 06, 2021
More on: NEWS CAUGHT RED-HANDED BEFORE THEY COULD "FAKE" IT. (ABC News)
Proof that President Trump was ahead in Michigan on Election Night, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11:10 p.m. Mountain Time [or Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:10 a.m. Eastern Time.] (Video 2 of 4) Biden was ahead in a few counties, while President Trump was ahead in statewide votes, meaning all Electoral votes going to Biden is a disenfranchisement of most of the people in the state of Michigan.
Proof that President Trump was ahead in Michigan on Election Night, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11:10 p.m. Mountain Time [or Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:10 a.m. Eastern Time.] (Video 2 of 4) Biden was ahead in a few counties, while President Trump was ahead in statewide votes, meaning all Electoral votes going to Biden is a disenfranchisement of most of the people in the state of Michigan.
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