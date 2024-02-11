Two-tiered journalism and a two-tiered justice system. We’re covering the Tucker interview with Putin and Biden weaseling his way out of a classified documents charge. The 1st Amendment is on trial. Will the government be held accountable for censoring?
An update on the Missouri vs. Biden - the most important free speech case of our generation.
And the latest in the efforts to stop the shots.
LINKS:
Ask your representatives to sign the pledge: http://americansforhealthfreedom.org
https://rncstore.com/kristileigh
https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com
Book: https://a.co/d/2ozCplM
Watch "Counter Narrative with Kristi Leigh" M-F at 8pm EST >> Patriot.TV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.