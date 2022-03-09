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The Georgia Guide stones Mystery
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42 views • March 09, 2022
The Georgia Guide Stones In Elbert County Georgia, are one of the most mysterious monuments in the world. Larger than Stonehenge and having a quarter-million pounds of granite, the stones contain 10 messages or commandments to mankind. No one knows who paid for their construction. The Georgia Guide Stones seem to have certain astronomical purposes, Many have speculated that the 10 messages are to be read by survivors of a nuclear war. The messages were written in 8 different languages.
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