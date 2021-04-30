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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship with Lovewar and The Sin Of Racism
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This week we dive into the root cause and the reality of racism and why none of us on either side have to worry about whether we are racist or not.
Then we drive the point home with a funky-fresh rocker from Lovewar.
The word of God is the real vaccine that can heal a world gone sick.
Enjoy!
The coolest sports, the hottest talk, music, and fun.
- http://USSportsRadio.Net -
- https://apple.co/3dZRKxk -
This week we dive into the root cause and the reality of racism and why none of us on either side have to worry about whether we are racist or not.
Then we drive the point home with a funky-fresh rocker from Lovewar.
The word of God is the real vaccine that can heal a world gone sick.
Enjoy!
The coolest sports, the hottest talk, music, and fun.
- http://USSportsRadio.Net -
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