Washington’s “Universal Healthcare” Scam: Bigger Government, Higher Taxes, Less Freedom

The official podcast of the WA 3%
Washington State politicians are once again pushing so-called “universal healthcare,” selling it as compassion while hiding the real cost: higher taxes, government control, and rationed care. In this episode of Rebel Radio, we break down how these schemes always lead to bloated bureaucracy, fewer doctors, longer wait times, and taxpayers footing the bill for a system that never delivers what it promises. History proves it — when government takes over healthcare, freedom disappears and quality collapses. This isn’t about care; it’s about power, control, and expanding the state at the expense of working Americans. The question is simple: how much of your life are you willing to hand over to Olympia?
