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Canada's Ultimate Betrayal: Justin Trudeau Has Turned His Back On the Nation
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350 views • January 30, 2022
After day one of the Great Canadian Trucker Convoy in Ottawa what became very apparent was that Canada's media is just as blind and corrupt as that of the United States of America. The two narratives that I witnessed from our two largest news providers of television news noise @CBCNews and @CTVNews was that CBC was just wishing for a white homegrown radical extremist jihadi terrorist to step out of the crowd and mow down some innocent truckers (wait the weekend is still not over) and over at CTV they were downplaying the groundbreaking convoy/protest as just a few rowdies getting together in Ottawa for a few beers. @CTVToronto nightly news actually said that there were only 10,000 protesters in Ottawa. CTV should be embarrassed saying these numbers when there are easily 50,000 trucks and other vehicles up in Ottawa. The other thing that I figured out today is that Justin Trudeau sold-out Canada at the World Economic Forum back in January 2017 when he had dinner with George Soros and since then he has done his best to turn us into a Communist State and the Plandemic was his excuse to enforce totalitarian measures upon EASY GOING Canadians who have now had enough and want to take back our country. Trudeau has turned his back on Canada and must pay the political consequences. People who were engaged with Ottawa and the Protest today all know that something special took place. Peace, love, and light. Mark.
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Related channels.
Canada: Massive crowd at Parliament viewed by drone at freedom convoy main event 1-29-2022
The 4K Guy - Fire & Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L-BTvuRJEE
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hoYJjln2FhMlr1VOudssw
Vidstorm
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_sTa-1aWSdkPbxWEELusQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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