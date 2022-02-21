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Communist Directive.
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74 views • February 21, 2022
In 1943, the following directive was issued from Party Headquarters to all communists in the U.S.A. It read, “When certain obstructionists become too irritating, label them as Fascist, Nazi or anti-Semitic. And use the Prestige of anti-Fascist intolerance organizations to Discredit them in the Public Mind. Constantly associate those who oppose us with those names that already Smell Bad. The association after enough repetition becomes fact in the Public Mind.”
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