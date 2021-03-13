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Joe Biden's Media Honeymoon May Be Over: Both CNN and ABC News Call Him Out On Two Different Controversies
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310 views • March 13, 2021
With each passing day Joe Biden's Honeymoon with the press gallery and mainstream media may be coming to and end with ABC News questioning White House Press Secretary when will Biden be facing the press in the Press Gallery and with Psaki giving 'wishy washy' answers it is only a matter of time before the media pile on both Psaki and 'Hiding Biden' to show-up to the press gallery and man-up and take some questions. Also, with the serious and urgent matters that are developing at the US Southern Border in both California and Texas CNN has now brought up the words 'migrant crisis' and Psaki is not wanting to call the 3,700 children (under 17 years of age) and being held in what basically is prison conditions a 'migrant crisis'. Psaki can call it what ever she wants, but Biden has created a new immigration problem for the entire USA by basically taking down (in a sarcastic sense) Trump's WALL and allowing migrants to enter the United States at all points of call and causing undo stress on American Border officials. This will only get worse as the weather warms up throughout the United States.
Related video @GlobalAgenda: "Day 50: ABC News (Finally Grows a Pair) and Calls Out Joe Biden For Ducking Reporters Questions"
https://youtu.be/pHK6ugI8ooQ
Related Links:
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/bidens-border-crisis-asylum-industry-is-out-of-control/
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-holding-formal-news-conference-raises-accountability-questions/story?id=76341787
https://trendingpolitics.com/jen-psaki-goes-into-a-full-blown-crisis-after-cnns-kids-in-cages-question-knab/?utm_source=pushcrew&;utm_medium=pushcrew&utm_campaign=pushcrew&_p_c=1
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Related video @GlobalAgenda: "Day 50: ABC News (Finally Grows a Pair) and Calls Out Joe Biden For Ducking Reporters Questions"
https://youtu.be/pHK6ugI8ooQ
Related Links:
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/bidens-border-crisis-asylum-industry-is-out-of-control/
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-holding-formal-news-conference-raises-accountability-questions/story?id=76341787
https://trendingpolitics.com/jen-psaki-goes-into-a-full-blown-crisis-after-cnns-kids-in-cages-question-knab/?utm_source=pushcrew&;utm_medium=pushcrew&utm_campaign=pushcrew&_p_c=1
Global Agenda on Social Media
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Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
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GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
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