Johnny's Poem, Haunting Memoirs of a Vietnam Veteran

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March 29/VIETNAM VETERANS DAY "Johnny's Poem": To a background of soul-stirring music, Songwriter & Chaplain, Ann M. Wolf narrates the haunting poem by Johnny W. Herring, sharing reflections of beach-side battlegrounds. As coxswain (landing-craft operator) he left off those who would meet their destiny on the blood stained shores of Nam. He also shares remarks about the mental & emotional anguish which follows.
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