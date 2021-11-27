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A Prayer for Elizabeth Char, Director of the Hawai'i State Department of Health
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90 views • November 27, 2021
On November 26, 2021, in Manoa, Hawaii, several people gathered and prayed for Elizabeth Char, the Director of the Hawai'i State Department of Health.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
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#AlohaFreedomCoalition #ElizabethChar #Hawaii
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #ElizabethChar #Hawaii
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