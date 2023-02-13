Gus Fetches the Frisbee

This dog is obsessed with the Frisbee. He keeps running over here when I play the video, and he hears my voice saying the key words. We'll work on a few other angles when we get a tripod setup for the GoPro.
Nice T-shirt winter weather here in the Ozarks today.
God bless.
