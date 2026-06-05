BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Countries Selling Gold | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
145 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
268 views • Yesterday

Gold pulled back sharply from its January peak, trading near $4,500 after a roughly 20% decline. Turkey unloaded 79 tons to defend a collapsing lira. Russia executed its largest gold sale in 25 years to manage war finances. These are not strategic retreats. They are currency distress.


When nations face acute crises, they turn first to gold because it delivers instant liquidity without external control.


Meanwhile, steady accumulation continues elsewhere. Poland advances toward its 700-tonne target. China and Uzbekistan add to holdings. Central banks remain net purchasers—244 tonnes in the first quarter alone. Total gold reserves now exceed U.S. treasuries for the first time since 1996. The 2022 freezing of Russian assets accelerated a decades-long diversification that a single quarter's price correction has not reversed.


The metal is shifting from distressed sellers to patient buyers. The dollar's share of global reserves keeps declining. When currencies buckle, gold remains the asset that answers to no one.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
goldpullbacksharpturkeyseventyninetonsrussialargestsale25yearscurrencydistresssalespatientbuyerswaitingcentralbanksnetpurchaserstwofortyfourtonnesquartergoldexceedstreasuries1996russianassetsfreezingaccelerateddollarsharedecliningnoanswerauthoritypolandsevenhundredtonneschinauzbekistanaddingstrategicnotspeculativecurrencybucklegoldanswers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

Jacob Thomas
The Coming Extermination: Exposing the engineered crisis, the uniparty deception and the blueprint for escape

The Coming Extermination: Exposing the engineered crisis, the uniparty deception and the blueprint for escape

Belle Carter
Indian Refiners Freeze Domestic Jet Fuel Prices Amid Supply Concerns

Indian Refiners Freeze Domestic Jet Fuel Prices Amid Supply Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
California’s Diesel Crisis Is Real – And It’s Going to Cost You $10 a Gallon

California’s Diesel Crisis Is Real – And It’s Going to Cost You $10 a Gallon

Mike Adams
The Great Stock Market Illusion: Why I’m Warning You to Stay Away from These Overpriced IPOs

The Great Stock Market Illusion: Why I’m Warning You to Stay Away from These Overpriced IPOs

Mike Adams
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss the importance of gold and how to protect your wealth

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Experts discuss the importance of gold and how to protect your wealth

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy