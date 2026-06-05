The Countries Selling Gold | News Behind the News

Gold pulled back sharply from its January peak, trading near $4,500 after a roughly 20% decline. Turkey unloaded 79 tons to defend a collapsing lira. Russia executed its largest gold sale in 25 years to manage war finances. These are not strategic retreats. They are currency distress.





When nations face acute crises, they turn first to gold because it delivers instant liquidity without external control.





Meanwhile, steady accumulation continues elsewhere. Poland advances toward its 700-tonne target. China and Uzbekistan add to holdings. Central banks remain net purchasers—244 tonnes in the first quarter alone. Total gold reserves now exceed U.S. treasuries for the first time since 1996. The 2022 freezing of Russian assets accelerated a decades-long diversification that a single quarter's price correction has not reversed.





The metal is shifting from distressed sellers to patient buyers. The dollar's share of global reserves keeps declining. When currencies buckle, gold remains the asset that answers to no one.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.