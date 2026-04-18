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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 36: Unbelief vs. Faith
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Jesus said that having riches will not necessarily lead to happiness. He delivered two parables in which salvation was at the heart of the matter and the value it has for the man with discernment. People declare there is no life after death, but the Bible says the opposite.

Jesus had already introduced the concept of being born again and He built upon John the Baptist’s preaching of repentance. The Son of God wanted to make sure His disciples understood that it is impossible to understand the doctrine of the New Testament without the Old Testament. The knowledge of sin comes from the Mosaic Law and this is where the Gospel begins. 

The redemptive work offered by the Son of God brings us freedom from sin, but the issue of salvation must be settled while you are still alive. Jesus returned to Nazareth and was rejected by His neighbors, who refused to entertain the idea that He was the long-awaited Messiah. There is life after death and they made the wrong choice.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1934.pdf

RLJ-1934 -- OCTOBER 22, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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Keywords
freedomgospelmessiahjesussalvationsinnew testamentborn againrepentancediscipleshappinesslife after deathold testamentparablesrichesmosaic lawnazarethredemptive work
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