John Michael Chambers hosts two powerful voices to unpack the converging crises facing the global economy.





First, Ed Dowd (Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, author of "'Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths") delivers a sobering analysis. He details:





The ongoing, devastating health consequences of the COVID-19 vaccines, citing a staggering 6 million excess disabilities in the US.





Why the Federal Reserve has committed a historic policy error, keeping rates "too high for too long" based on fraudulent jobs data from the Biden administration.





His forecast for an imminent and deep worldwide recession that will crash stocks, bonds, and real estate, and why cash and gold are the only safe havens.





The staggering $500 billion - $1.5 trillion cost of illegal immigration to the US taxpayer.





Then, SGAnon returns to connect the dots on the larger geopolitical and financial war. He breaks down:





The active dismantling of the Federal Reserve and the IRS and the move towards a new, gold-backed financial system.





The rise of parallel economies: the dying fiat debt system vs. the emerging digital/commodity-backed quantum system.





The truth behind strategic cryptocurrency reserves, sovereign wealth funds, and the potential for a great debt jubilee.





The real purpose behind the Fort Knox audit and the future role of gold and silver.









