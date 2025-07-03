BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Race to Ratify -- 4th of July game on Ratification of the Constitution
EntropyDefiantGaming
EntropyDefiantGaming
18 views • 22 hours ago

Play Race to Ratify this 4th of July, a free game about the Ratification of the Constitution. You're a pamphleteer in the early days of U.S. history, writing to influence public opinion. Will you try to get the U.S. Constitution ratified? Or should American citizens reject the proposed Constitution, until the Constitutional Convention has had more time to iron out any flaws? Interview others for their opinions, and then side with the Federalists or Anti-Federalists and try to promote your views ahead of the upcoming state-by-state votes. Race to Ratify and many other free games are available through the free Flashpoint archive at Flashpointarchive.org

Keywords
july 4thpoliticsschool4th of julyindependence dayeducationus constitutiongovernmenthomeschoolingus historyholidaygaminggamesflashpointconstitutional conventionbranches of governmentrace to ratifyedutainment
