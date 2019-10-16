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Touching A Few Bases Like Adrenachrome Choice Drug Of Polititions-
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641 views • October 16, 2019
I have hopes for this Website not to reject the posting of my research- NOT enough people left that has much interest in real truth that is concealed from them from childhood- It takes a while to learn to trust me and I hope that many will appreciate the information and perception of my video content- This is just a first video for Brighton.com and, I truly have some info that only a few other researchers will touch or speak about- I am Wes Truther on youtube also-
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