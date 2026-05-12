Ursula declares war on social media.

Adding:

US NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE IS INVESTIGATING MORE THAN 120 US FINANCED BIOLABS ABROAD - 40 IN UKRAINE



DNI Tulsi Gabbard has announced her office is reviewing more than 120 overseas biological laboratories that received US taxpayer funding, targeting programs that may have conducted dangerous gain-of-function research. The labs span more than 30 countries, with more than 40 located in Ukraine, where ODNI officials warned they could "be at risk of compromise" given the ongoing war.



“We are going to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what ‘research’ is being conducted to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and the world.”“The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have.”



“Yet despite these obvious dangers, politicians, so-called health professionals, like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of these US-funded and supported biolabs and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.”



A reminder - in 2022, Biden's DNI Avril Haines assured the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees that Ukraine's biolabs were for biodefense and public health response only, and that the US "does not assess that Ukraine is pursuing either biological weapons or nuclear weapons."

