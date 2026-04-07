PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Block Man-Made Blue Light & Sleep When the Sun Sets

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Short video going over how if you want better sleep & health, you need to avoid seeing all artificial lights after sunset.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to control your schedule so you can not have to look at an electronic screen after sunset by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To learn about the harms of man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens, visit
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
For some blackout curtains, visit
https://sleepoutcurtains.com/?sca_ref=5446380.dult4tBhOz
OR
https://tinyurl.com/BestBlackoutCurtain
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList
Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:
& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start
To meet w/ me, I'm @
7081 Environ Blvd
#639
Lauderhill FL 33319
dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby
10:19End Screen