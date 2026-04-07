PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Block Man-Made Blue Light & Sleep When the Sun Sets

Short video going over how if you want better sleep & health, you need to avoid seeing all artificial lights after sunset.

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to control your schedule so you can not have to look at an electronic screen after sunset by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To learn about the harms of man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens, visit

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

For some blackout curtains, visit

https://sleepoutcurtains.com/?sca_ref=5446380.dult4tBhOz

OR

https://tinyurl.com/BestBlackoutCurtain

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse





To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList





Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start





To meet w/ me, I'm @

7081 Environ Blvd

#639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby