Waterloo Redux? Macron Threatens To Invade Ukraine - Putin Warns Russia Is Ready For Nuclear War

END TIME NEWS REPORT 3.15
NATO SAYS FIGHTER JETS CAN CARRY NUCLEAR WEAPONS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nato-says-fighter-jets-can-carry-nuclear-weapons-as-tensions-with-russia-reach-breaking-point/
PUTIN: "WE ARE READY FOR NUCLEAR WAR!"
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-14-putin-warns-russia-ready-for-nuclear-war.html
MACRON: "EUROPE MUST BE READY FOR WAR IF ITWANTS PEACE"
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/frances-macron-says-europe-must-be-ready-war-if-it-wants-peace-2024-03-14/
THE BATTLE OF THE TWO NAPOLEANS
https://www.theglobalist.com/germany-france-emmanuel-macron-olaf-scholz-napoleon/
NATO LURING RUSSIA INTO THE NEXT BIG WAR
https://leohohmann.com/2024/03/14/how-nato-powers-are-using-the-u-k-s-world-war-i-model-to-lure-russia-into-the-next-big-global-war/
US NAVAL BASE AT GUANTANAMO PREPARED FOR HAITIANS
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/americas/2024-03-14/haiti-marines-southcom-guantanamo-bay%C2%A0-13318964.html
HAITIAN MIGRANTS TO BE PROCESSED AT GITMO?
https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/13/politics/biden-administration-guantanamo-bay-haitian-migrants/index.html
FARMING IS BEING DESTROYED
https://expose-news.com/2024/02/14/farming-is-being-destroyed-by-design/
WEST POINT MOTTO MISSION STATEMENT CHANGED
https://apnews.com/article/west-point-motto-mission-statement-duty-honor-27ab60e2ddbe165c885eead3324ea188
CANADIAN POLICE ADVISE LEAVING KEYS IN CAR TO AVOID VIOLENCE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/trudeaus-canada-canadian-police-advise-leaving-car-keys/
