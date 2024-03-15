Create New Account
Waterloo Redux? Macron Threatens To Invade Ukraine - Putin Warns Russia Is Ready For Nuclear War
The Appearance
Published 15 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 3.15


NATO SAYS FIGHTER JETS CAN CARRY NUCLEAR WEAPONS

https://www.infowars.com/posts/nato-says-fighter-jets-can-carry-nuclear-weapons-as-tensions-with-russia-reach-breaking-point/


PUTIN: "WE ARE READY FOR NUCLEAR WAR!"

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-14-putin-warns-russia-ready-for-nuclear-war.html


MACRON: "EUROPE MUST BE READY FOR WAR IF ITWANTS PEACE"

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/frances-macron-says-europe-must-be-ready-war-if-it-wants-peace-2024-03-14/


THE BATTLE OF THE TWO NAPOLEANS

https://www.theglobalist.com/germany-france-emmanuel-macron-olaf-scholz-napoleon/


NATO LURING RUSSIA INTO THE NEXT BIG WAR

https://leohohmann.com/2024/03/14/how-nato-powers-are-using-the-u-k-s-world-war-i-model-to-lure-russia-into-the-next-big-global-war/


US NAVAL BASE AT GUANTANAMO PREPARED FOR HAITIANS

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/americas/2024-03-14/haiti-marines-southcom-guantanamo-bay%C2%A0-13318964.html


HAITIAN MIGRANTS TO BE PROCESSED AT GITMO?

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/13/politics/biden-administration-guantanamo-bay-haitian-migrants/index.html


FARMING IS BEING DESTROYED

https://expose-news.com/2024/02/14/farming-is-being-destroyed-by-design/


WEST POINT MOTTO MISSION STATEMENT CHANGED

https://apnews.com/article/west-point-motto-mission-statement-duty-honor-27ab60e2ddbe165c885eead3324ea188


CANADIAN POLICE ADVISE LEAVING KEYS IN CAR TO AVOID VIOLENCE

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/trudeaus-canada-canadian-police-advise-leaving-car-keys/


current eventsbiblerussiachristianityprophecyww3haitiukrainefrancecommentaryperezwaterlooend time news reportalien dnaaugustofarming destruction

