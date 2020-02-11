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Maxine Waters 'Stay Woke IDIOT MIX' is a compilation of some of Maxine Waters dumbest statements. What planet is this woman from? Who are the people who voted her in? How the hell is she getting any air time unless it's for comedic purposes only! Enjoy and pinch yourself- you're not dreaming!
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