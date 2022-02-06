Amid Tensions, Taiwan To Skip Beijing Winter Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies

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01/29/2022 India media Wion: Taiwan’s winter Olympics contingent will not be attending either the opening or the closing ceremony of the Olympics being held in Beijing next month. Taipei fears that Beijing could downgrade its status by putting us athletes alongside those from Chinese administered Hong Kong.