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Former NATO supreme commander: "This war is now existential for US hegemony — no exit allowed."
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark just laid out the real thinking inside Washington. This is no longer about Iran. It is about whether the United States remains the global hegemon or watches its power collapse in real time. Stopping is not an option. That is the hard line now being drawn.
Source @Real World News
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